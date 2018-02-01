Lights out on 2018 motorsport action

As the international motorsport scene got into full swing, it was the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona that took the limelight as competitors raced to upstage each other in the gruelling, day-long race.

The team of Albuquerque, Barbosa and Fittipaldi (Mustang Sampling Racing Cadillac) emerged as winners of this legendary race. The Ford Chip Ganassi Racing team of Broscoe, Westbrook and Dixon took victory in GT Le Mans (GTLM), while the Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan GT3 of Ineichen, Bortolotti, Perera and Breukes triumphed in the GT Daytona (GTD) class.

This year’s contest was intense and demanding, with drivers pushing their cars to the limit. The competitive line-up, endless traffic and a record-breaking 808 laps made the event even tougher than previous races, making it the ultimate test of endurance, together with the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

It was also the Rallye Monte Carlo leg of the 2018 World Rally Championship where Sebastien Ogier (M-Sport Ford Fiesta WRC) took the overall laurels followed by Ott Tanak (Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing) with his teammate Jari-Matti Latvala finishing third.

Locally, it was the Historics Passion for Speed event at Zwartkops that was tearing up the tarmac. Now in its 17th instalment, the biggest drawcards were the SKF races for Pre-1966 Legend Saloon Cars.

The opening race started in dramatic fashion, when the Plymouth Baracuda of Jeffrey Kruger shed its windscreen at some 180km/h, causing him to execute a full 360° spin on the back straight. Then Jonathan du Toit spun his Chevrolet Nova in the ultra-fast Turn Five, while the Studebaker Golden Hawke of Marius Roberts lost a wheel. This gave Peter Lindenberg a win in his Ford Mustang, followed by the legendary Sarel van der Merwe (Chevelle) and Mark du Toit (Chev Bel-Air).

Kruger came back to win race two, followed by Michiel Campagne (Ford Galaxie) and Jonathan du Toit. Alan Poulter won the opening race for SKF Pre-1966 Under Two-Litre cars in his Volvo 122S, followed by Trevor Tuck (Alfa Giulia) and Vic Campher (Volvo 122S).

The 45-minute race for Pre-1968 Le Mans Sports and GT Cars — officially the day’s main event — went to Mark and Jonathan Du Toit in their Lola T70 Spyder, followed by Donald Duncan (McLaren), Warren Lombard (Cobra Ford) and Josh Dovey (Ginetta GTR) in second and third, respectively.

Franco Scribante (Chevron B19) won the first race for Pre-1974 International Sports Prototypes from Andre Bezuidenhout (Porsche RSR Turbo) and Jonathan du Toit (Chevron B9). Scribante’s car succumbed to electrical maladies the next time out, leaving the victory to Steve Humble (Mallock M14B), followed by Bezuidenhout and Jason Campos (Ford GT40).

Michael Briggs won the Volkswagen Celebrity Challenge race by a wide margin in his VW Polo, followed by the identical cars of Sarel van der Merwe and Chris Aberdein.

The first race for pre-1966 Little Giants — held in pouring rain — went to lady racer Robyn Kruger in a GSM Dart, followed by Franco Resca (MGB GT) and Deon Valentine (Mini Cooper). Valentine took race two ahead of Chris O’Neill (Jaguar E-Type) and Wynand du Plessis (MGB GT).

Jeffrey Kruger won both the LEET Lotus Challenge races in his Lotus Seven, with Rob Gearing (Birkin 7) and Thomas Falkiner (Taylon 7) swapping the second and third places.

Charl Arangies set the fastest lap of the day at just over 60 seconds in his Aston Martin Vantage GT3. He won both the G&H Transport Extreme Supercar races ahead of Marcel Angel (Ferrari 458 GT3, with Jonathan du Toit (Ferrari 430) and Deon du Plessis (KTM X-Bow) taking turns in the third places.

Franco Denadio (Ford Escort BDA) won the Marlboro Crane Hire Historic saloon car races, followed by Robbi Smith (BMW E30). Bjord Gebert and Gerhard Henning (VW Scirocco) took the respective third places. Keegan Ward (Royale) won the first race for Pre-1974 Single Seaters from Stuart Greig (Lotus 22) and Richard Wilson (Lotus 27). Greig won the next time out ahead of Wilson and Chris Clarke (Titan).HTS