Ranger promises rapture on the rough stuff

There’s good and bad news for all those who have pimped up their Ford Rangers with after-market accessories to try making them look like the US’s legendary F-150 Raptor.

The bad news is that in 2019 their bakkies will look even more fake because the real Ranger Raptor is coming to SA. The good news is that the real Ranger Raptor is coming to SA.

It’s the first time Ford has developed a Raptor version of the Ranger and it will also be built right here in SA alongside the new Ranger at the Ford plant in Rosslyn near Pretoria.

The new model was revealed in Thailand and the company was keen to emphasise it is not about power and performance but rather about a vehicle that has been "designed by Ford Performance team for the true enthusiast off-roader". The emphasis is because, on paper, the new Ranger Raptor looks like it has brought a knife to a gun fight. Not only does it lack the in-your-face looks and attitude of the F-150 Raptor, but instead of getting an EcoBoost engine as we all expected (there were even rumours that Ford would shoehorn in the EcoBoost engine from the GT supercar), the company has put a 2.0l biturbo diesel unit under the bonnet developing 157kW and 500Nm. In a traffic-light showdown it will not only be beaten by the latest Volkswagen Amarok V6 but by a 2011 Nissan Navara V9X.