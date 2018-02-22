Life / Motoring

FUTURE MODELS

Ranger promises rapture on the rough stuff

Ford has revealed the first Ranger Raptor for those who want off-road performance

22 February 2018 - 05:54 Mark Smyth
Ford will build the Ranger Raptor in SA from 2019. Picture: QUICKPIC
Ford will build the Ranger Raptor in SA from 2019. Picture: QUICKPIC

There’s good and bad news for all those who have pimped up their Ford Rangers with after-market accessories to try making them look like the US’s legendary F-150 Raptor.

The bad news is that in 2019 their bakkies will look even more fake because the real Ranger Raptor is coming to SA. The good news is that the real Ranger Raptor is coming to SA.

It’s the first time Ford has developed a Raptor version of the Ranger and it will also be built right here in SA alongside the new Ranger at the Ford plant in Rosslyn near Pretoria.

The new model was revealed in Thailand and the company was keen to emphasise it is not about power and performance but rather about a vehicle that has been "designed by Ford Performance team for the true enthusiast off-roader". The emphasis is because, on paper, the new Ranger Raptor looks like it has brought a knife to a gun fight. Not only does it lack the in-your-face looks and attitude of the F-150 Raptor, but instead of getting an EcoBoost engine as we all expected (there were even rumours that Ford would shoehorn in the EcoBoost engine from the GT supercar), the company has put a 2.0l biturbo diesel unit under the bonnet developing 157kW and 500Nm. In a traffic-light showdown it will not only be beaten by the latest Volkswagen Amarok V6 but by a 2011 Nissan Navara V9X.

Ford Performance have added a few touches to the interior. Picture: QUICKPIC
Ford Performance have added a few touches to the interior. Picture: QUICKPIC

But Ford says it is about performance off-road, not on tarmac, so we need to look beyond the figures. It’s easy to see the size difference, with the Raptor having wider front and rear tracks at 1,710mm and an increase in ground clearance to 283mm. Approach and departure angles are said also to be more than that of a regular Ranger. The wheel arches are significantly bigger to house 17-inch alloys with all-terrain BF Goodrich 285/70 tyres and uprated suspension. The suspension is the main engineering point, with new straightened, protruding shock absorber towers and a bespoke coilover rear suspension setup with an integrated Watt’s linkage that minimises lateral movement while providing maximum vertical travel. Position-sensitive damping shock absorbers have been calibrated to provide maximum damping forces off-road while being suitable on-road.

The chassis is unique to the model and is designed to travel at high speed off-road and even go beyond that to be suitable for off-road racing.

"The standout experience of the Ranger Raptor, hands down, is how far you can push it off-road versus any other available production road vehicle in our markets, and still ride like a millionaire on-road," says Damien Ross, Ranger Raptor chief programme engineer.

There is tech in the form of the Terrain Management System, which includes six driving modes. As well as the usual on-and off-road modes you’d expect, there is a special Baja mode, named after the famous off-road racing series in the US. This setting has been designed for high-speed off-road performance, reducing systems intervention and catering for more aggressive gear shifting.

The Raptor gets Ford’s new 10-speed automatic gearbox, which will arrive in the imminent facelift of the Mustang.

Inside there will also be some Ford Performance treatment as well as the Sync 3 infotainment system.

Sales of most car companies down in 2017

Mark Smyth reports on who were the winners and losers in the vehicle sales charts last year
Life
1 month ago

Nissan going on Patrol

Nissan has finally decided to launch its luxury SUV flagship
Life
2 months ago

Haval H6 C: Value adopts a premium feel

Could the Haval H6 C be the best Chinese SUV we have ever tested? Lerato Matebese spent a week at its helm to find out
Life
3 months ago

Mahindra’s S10 workhorse takes on a more luxurious persona

Mahindra’s new S10 Pik Up is a markedly improved product over its predecessor, writes Lerato Matebese
Life
3 months ago

Jeep wrangling into the picture

Jeep has finally unveiled pictures of the exterior of its next generation Wrangler
Life
3 months ago

Most car-like bakkie is a matter of class

Lindsay Vine Smyth drove the new Mercedes X-Class in Chile to see if it is worthy of the badge
Life
3 months ago

Mahindra picking up the game to take on big boys

Mahindra has introduced its new Pik-Up and Mark Smyth finds it a vastly improved offering
Life
3 months ago

Mitsubishi Pajero Sport is a contender, despite flaws

Lerato Matebese spent some time at the helm of the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport to see how it fares against rivals
Life
4 months ago

Ford Everest is ideal for getting away from the daily grind

The level of competition between these two and the popular Fortuner is heating up and all three have something different to offer
Life
4 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Polo Vivo — now serving a new market
Life / Motoring
2.
Audi ringing in powerful changes for the AI
Life / Motoring
3.
BMW’s X4 SUV coupe becomes more of a show-off
Life / Motoring
4.
Supra reveal imminent
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Roadtripping in the Kuga
Life / Motoring

Land Rover Discovery : An unfortunate loss of identity
Life / Motoring

Subdued Motor City struggling to regain its shine
Life / Motoring

New Amarok model rocks rough riding
Life / Motoring

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.