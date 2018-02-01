LONG TERM FLEET
Roadtripping in the Kuga
Mark Smyth put the Ford Kuga through its first major road trip over the holidays
We stayed in Jozi over Christmas but once the rush had subsided, it was time to head down to the KwaZulu-Natal coast for a bit of a break.
I gave the wife a get-out-of-jail free card and she and our 18-month-old flew down but before that we packed the Kuga with everything we were going to need for a week and our four-year-old and I headed out for the road trip.
The Kuga coped well with the packing, with everything from a pushchair to luggage and a few toys packed into the boot beneath the luggage cover. My daughter placed an iPad on the table that folds out from the back of the front seat, donned her headphones to watch Frozen and we hit the road.
The plan was simple. We left Joburg at 8am and the wife’s plane was due to land at King Shaka at 3pm where we were aiming to be parked and standing at arrivals to greet her. We hoped we had enough fuel in the tank of the TDCI turbodiesel to do the trip without refuelling.
The N3 was as peaceful as we had hoped for and even the queues at toll gates were minimal. In fact, the worst traffic we encountered was at the One Stop at Harrismith that was packed with holidaymakers.
We avoided it on the way back, stopping instead at the new Thanda Tau rest stop at Reitz, about 200km from Jozi. It looks nondescript from the highway, but what an incredible place with loads for the kids to do, great shops and even a takeaway Spur. The sit-down service in the main restaurant was a bit slow but we were in holiday mode and the kids were occupied with jungle gyms and play space. It’s probably the best rest stop in SA, so check it out.
The Kuga completed the journey effortlessly.
With adaptive cruise control enabled it provided a relaxed journey, helped by the fact that most motorists were abiding by the rules, driving with courtesy to others and also because the N3 is in very good condition.
We made it to King Shaka with a few minutes to spare and the average fuel consumption on the trip was just 6.0l/100km.
For the next week we did a bit of exploring, venturing into Durban to check out some of the great old architecture and visit the Maritime Museum and the Natural Science Museum.
The urban driving quickly started to take its toll on the consumption figure, pushing it up to 6.9l/100km, a figure that barely improved. With the long drive home and now with the holidays long behind us and the daily commute in Joburg traffic to endure, the figure has risen to 7.6l/100km.
The wife and 18-month-old joined us for the trip back to the Big Smoke and despite the usual fear of the kids fighting, demanding a toilet stop two minutes after leaving the house and all that stuff that parents deal with, everything was very pleasant. The iPad had to be shared, but it fitted neatly between the seats and stayed there courtesy of some double-sided tape that attached it to the top of the centre console.
Not sure the Ford designers planned the gap between the seats to be perfect for a tablet but it was, so thanks, it helped enormously, although without the use of headphones, the wife and I did have to endure Frozen and Moana all the way home.
Fortunately, we did get to stream some Spotify through the Sync3 infotainment system when the kids fell asleep.
With our first major road trip with the Kuga done, I have to say that it is a great family vehicle.
The TDCI is efficient and pulls well even with a full load of luggage and family but it does feel the weight when you need to overtake one of the many trucks on the N3.
Overall though, the Kuga was comfortable, provided everything we needed in this world of connectivity and practicality and above all, the kids enjoyed spending time in it and that is probably what the Kuga is really all about.
Please sign in or register to comment.