Roadtripping in the Kuga

We stayed in Jozi over Christmas but once the rush had subsided, it was time to head down to the KwaZulu-Natal coast for a bit of a break.

I gave the wife a get-out-of-jail free card and she and our 18-month-old flew down but before that we packed the Kuga with everything we were going to need for a week and our four-year-old and I headed out for the road trip.

The Kuga coped well with the packing, with everything from a pushchair to luggage and a few toys packed into the boot beneath the luggage cover. My daughter placed an iPad on the table that folds out from the back of the front seat, donned her headphones to watch Frozen and we hit the road.

The plan was simple. We left Joburg at 8am and the wife’s plane was due to land at King Shaka at 3pm where we were aiming to be parked and standing at arrivals to greet her. We hoped we had enough fuel in the tank of the TDCI turbodiesel to do the trip without refuelling.