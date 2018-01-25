DETROIT AUTO SHOW
Subdued Motor City struggling to regain its shine
Mark Smyth reports on the small number of stars that shone in Detroit
Journalists and auto execs travelled to Detroit from all over the world for the 2018 North American International Auto Show, but many wondered why they bothered. Once one of the highlights of the motoring calendar, the show has become as subdued as the city in recent years although, in its defence, Detroit is going through a bit of a regeneration.
Mercedes was the star of the show with the re-invention of its iconic G-Class that we brought you details of last week.
The other star was not even a new car. Ford revealed the Bullitt limited edition version of its new Mustang, named after the famous Steve McQueen movie, but in a big surprise, the company showed the original car from the movie, a vehicle thought to have been lost. It had undergone a restoration and was the talk of the event.
There were some other new models though. As an American brand, the spotlight should have been on the new, or rather updated, Jeep Cherokee, but barely anyone noticed its debut. That’s a pity but totally Jeep’s own fault.
The company lost the plot with the latest generation, totally diluting the looks of the model in an effort to compete with European models such as the Nissan Qashqai, Volkswagen Tiguan and Ford Kuga. It will arrive in SA later in 2018 with the new Wrangler and Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.
Volkswagen’s news was the unveiling of the new Jetta in US spec. Sadly for South African fans, VWSA has no plans to bring it to our shores.
Hyundai showed its new Veloster in various guises including the new high-performance version, the Veloster N.
Hyundai is going through a tough time worldwide and the same is true in SA, where while sales are still strong, the exchange rate is taking its toll on pricing. It is for this reason, as well as relatively low sales of the outgoing model, that Hyundai SA has not yet made a decision on whether it will bring in the new Veloster.
Cool concept
We will mention Infiniti only because they still exist in SA as far as a few dealerships go, but the reality is that Nissan is not bringing any product to our shores anymore.
Essentially, Infiniti has left the building here, but the company unveiled a cool concept in the form of the Q Inspiration and said it would follow rivals by introducing electrification into its line-up in the next decade.
Infiniti’s big rival, Lexus, is still here of course and the luxury arm of Toyota showed its LF-1 SUV concept.
Displaying a new take on the origami styling introduced in the NX and new RX, the LF-1 is said to be a luxury model that hints at some future design and equipment direction for the brand.
Being the US, there was big news on the bakkie front, not least of all with the introduction of the new 2019 model year Ranger.
It looks very much like another facelift of the model we currently have so it will be interesting to see if any of the design changes filter through to SA. They are mainly exterior changes though, with the interior basically the same as the one we have now.
The big changes are under the skin with the introduction of new engines and a new 10-speed automatic gearbox that will also debut later in 2018 in the updated Mustang. We do know that the Ranger is due for a major change in 2019 or 2020 so it is unclear at this stage whether there will be further changes down the line.
What was even more interesting was the reveal of the new Dodge Ram 1500 bakkie.
This very American model would not have piqued our interest too much normally, but Fiat Chrysler boss Sergio Marchionne announced he wants to see the Ram become an international model. Marchionne sees it being available in global markets badged either as a Dodge or as a Fiat.
If this happens then there is the possibility that it could come to SA but then it’s anyone’s guess what would happen to the existing Fiat Fullback.
