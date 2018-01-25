Subdued Motor City struggling to regain its shine

The company lost the plot with the latest generation, totally diluting the looks of the model in an effort to compete with European models such as the Nissan Qashqai, Volkswagen Tiguan and Ford Kuga. It will arrive in SA later in 2018 with the new Wrangler and Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.

Volkswagen’s news was the unveiling of the new Jetta in US spec. Sadly for South African fans, VWSA has no plans to bring it to our shores.

Hyundai showed its new Veloster in various guises including the new high-performance version, the Veloster N.

Hyundai is going through a tough time worldwide and the same is true in SA, where while sales are still strong, the exchange rate is taking its toll on pricing. It is for this reason, as well as relatively low sales of the outgoing model, that Hyundai SA has not yet made a decision on whether it will bring in the new Veloster.

Cool concept

We will mention Infiniti only because they still exist in SA as far as a few dealerships go, but the reality is that Nissan is not bringing any product to our shores anymore.

Essentially, Infiniti has left the building here, but the company unveiled a cool concept in the form of the Q Inspiration and said it would follow rivals by introducing electrification into its line-up in the next decade.

Infiniti’s big rival, Lexus, is still here of course and the luxury arm of Toyota showed its LF-1 SUV concept.

Displaying a new take on the origami styling introduced in the NX and new RX, the LF-1 is said to be a luxury model that hints at some future design and equipment direction for the brand.

Being the US, there was big news on the bakkie front, not least of all with the introduction of the new 2019 model year Ranger.