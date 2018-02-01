Luxury cars in heated battle to stay on top

The boardroom wars are heating up in the luxury saloon segment where the Audi A8, BMW 7 Series, Jaguar XJ and Lexus LS are jostling to be the most technologically-advanced car.

Audi will later this year launch its latest A8 model billed by the company to be the most advanced yet, while the new Lexus LS is also standing in the wings ready to please the industry captains.

BMW’s 7 Series seems to be leading the charge in respect of technology, trounced only in the semi-autonomous driving aids, which the recently updated S-Class has prised from the current E-Class.

The S-Class has long been the leader of the segment, the chairman of the board if you will, but the 7 Series seems to have pulled the rug from under its feet. Now the Stuttgart limo is back to try to find favour with the rest of the board members to be voted best in the class.

We travelled to KwaZulu-Natal to sample the improved S-Class, which now comes with an even more tailored suit, thanks to slight alterations to its corporate garb. However, the biggest changes are to the interior where appointments have been taken to the next level with the instrument cluster now featuring a one piece, 12.3-inch screen that spans almost half the dashboard and adds a feel of simplicity and avant garde style.