G-Class: Luxurious remake of an off-road icon

A spokesperson for Mercedes-Benz SA told Motor News we can expect confirmation of models and arrival dates later in 2018.

Unlike most modern SUVs, the G-Class will retain a full ladder-frame chassis beneath its two-box body style, which promises extreme off-road ability to go with its S-Class-derived interior equipment levels and its 170kg diet.

Benz has made a point of keeping the low-range transfer case and three locking differentials, with the entire dash layout centred on their operating buttons and promises of even more wheel travel and off-road grip.

"The new G-Class is setting the bar higher still in all relevant areas, in terms of performance on and off the road and with regard to comfort and telematics," Mercedes-Benz’s board member for research and development Ola Källenius says.

"Our longest-serving model series is therefore ideally equipped to continue its success story. In short, the new G is still a G, only better."

For everything that’s new and better mannered about the G-Class, the G500 is priced at about the same level as the outgoing version in its native Germany (well, it’s put together by contract manufacturer Magna Steyr in Graz, Austria, but it’s close), although whether we can expect a similar pricing situation in SA remains to be seen.

Despite its body styling looking almost like a scale model of the original, it is 53mm longer and 121mm wider, giving it a more substantial footprint and a far bigger interior. In spite of a double wishbone front suspension layout (bolted directly to the ladder frame), it has 270mm of ground clearance and it adds 10mm to its maximum wading depth, pushing it up to 700mm.

It picks up a single degree more ability in some key areas, including the approach (31°), break-over (26°) and departure (30°) angles, while Benz insists it’s stable at a 35° tilt angle.

While it picked up a strut-tower brace to stiffen the front end in the move to an independent front suspension, the G-Class retains its solid rear axle, albeit with trailing arms and a Panhard rod. Benz calculates that should give it 82mm of upward jounce and 142mm of droop, along with 241mm of ground clearance to the bottom of the diff casing.

Its body is a mix of aluminium and a variety of high-strength steels, with most of the aluminium in the body panels. High-strength steel A and B-pillars have boosted the G-Class’s torsional rigidity too.