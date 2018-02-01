Global drive to collect autonomous data to boost road safety

It still required the driver to touch the steering wheel every 30 seconds or so to ensure the system works as required otherwise the car will turn on the hazards, come to a complete stop and even send a signal to an emergency service centre to find your location.

Recently I experienced the next phase of the system fitted to an updated S-Class as a test mule. As you can see in the pictures, the vehicle is standard fare S-Class save for the decals, but then you slip into the cabin and take a peek in the boot, where things are quite different. Being a pre-production vehicle at the time, the cabin was not up to production levels of quality, but that is not what this exercise was all about.

There are stereo cameras mounted below the rearview mirror, which scan the road ahead for road markings, speed limits, pedestrians and animals and make vehicle inputs depending on the impending environment. These are projected on a screen mounted on the centre console that depicts the environment in a matrix with two dimensional graphics.

Bernhard Weidemann, research, development and environmental communications manager at Daimler AG, explained that the info and data gathered is then stored in hard drives in the boot, which can be later retrieved for analysis, imperative for further development of the system. According to Weidemann, some 50 gigabytes were collected in SA alone over just a few days with the vehicle being driven from Johannesburg to Cape Town.

Whether in the city or out in the country, SA has many pedestrians on the road. Sometimes they walk on the street and, more often than not, they cross lanes completely unexpectedly. In the dense urban traffic of Cape Town, where we had the co-drive in the Intelligent Drive S-Class, driving is truly a precision task, particularly in narrow streets, where the pavements are mostly overflowing with parked cars on both sides. But even on national roads outside of towns and on the motorway too, drivers always have to expect to encounter crossing pedestrians.