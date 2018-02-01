Nissan leading way in electric car innovation

Many people think of an electric car as just an electric vehicle (EV), a car that runs on electricity rather than on fossil fuels. But it can go way beyond just being a set of wheels to being a source of power for your home.

There are a number of car manufacturers operating in the energy storage space. Tesla looks as though it will fail to deliver on its promise to sell its cars in SA in 2018, but it is already selling its PowerWall storage devices. Mercedes-Benz is also getting in on the act with its own home and office energy storage solutions.

Nissan is looking beyond the A2B use of the electric car and instead has been researching how it can be a key part of an ecosystem. Recently the company staged the Nissan Electric Ecosystem Experience in Tenerife, demonstrating the brand’s commitment to Nissan Intelligent Mobility to transform the way people drive, and beyond the car, the way we can all live.