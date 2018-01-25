Now you can sleep with your X

One thing we noticed at the 2017 Nampo agricultural show in Bothaville was that there seems to be an uptake in the popularity of camping in SA, particularly when it comes to camper vans and motor homes.

Holiday makers on the country’s coast will have seen a number of them driven by international and possibly even local tourists, but Mercedes-Benz has recently been showing a few options if you are looking for a slightly different accessory for the new X-Class, which arrives in SA in a few months’ time.

"It is important that our vehicles appeal to camper van body builders as well as to end customers. The X-Class fits seamlessly into our established product range. We are proud to introduce the first camper van solution, together with Tischer and VanEssa, just two months after the vehicle’s launch," says Volker Mornhinweg, who heads up Mercedes-Benz Vans.

It’s unclear at this stage if the camper options will be available in SA for the X-Class but no doubt a plan could be made if getting away for a dirty weekend with your X is your thing.