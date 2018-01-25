Life / Motoring

Now you can sleep with your X

Mercedes has revealed a number of camping solutions, including some that are coming to SA

25 January 2018 - 05:55 Motor News Reporter
The removable camper body fits onto the back of the upcoming new X-Class. Picture: QUICKPIC
One thing we noticed at the 2017 Nampo agricultural show in Bothaville was that there seems to be an uptake in the popularity of camping in SA, particularly when it comes to camper vans and motor homes.

Holiday makers on the country’s coast will have seen a number of them driven by international and possibly even local tourists, but Mercedes-Benz has recently been showing a few options if you are looking for a slightly different accessory for the new X-Class, which arrives in SA in a few months’ time.

"It is important that our vehicles appeal to camper van body builders as well as to end customers. The X-Class fits seamlessly into our established product range. We are proud to introduce the first camper van solution, together with Tischer and VanEssa, just two months after the vehicle’s launch," says Volker Mornhinweg, who heads up Mercedes-Benz Vans.

It’s unclear at this stage if the camper options will be available in SA for the X-Class but no doubt a plan could be made if getting away for a dirty weekend with your X is your thing.

This solution packs under a yacht-style wooden cargo lid, allowing you to fit it with a rooftop tent. Picture: QUICKPIC
The demountable cabin from bodybuilder Tischer offers a sleeping system in an alcove 150cm wide, headroom of almost 2m, a kitchen with a three-burner gas stove and three cosy seats. The latter can be converted into a second bed in just a few steps. With its large, fold-away wash basin and swivelling toilet unit, the integrated bathroom manages to offer enough space to take a shower.

A different concept on the basis of the X-Class has been developed by VanEssa Mobilcamping: a heavy-duty pull-out module weighing about 250kg with a fully equipped kitchen including features such as a coolbox, cooking and washing-up facilities as well as space for crockery and supplies.

A second pull-out module offers even more space for further items. VanEssa protects the load compartment with a cover made from teak wood. You could then just add a rooftop tent to the setup.

Or you could go a bit more conventional and opt for the Marco Polo camper model, which will be available in SA for the first time in 2018. The Marco Polo Horizon will feature a pop-up roof in the style of the old Volkswagen camper — but being a Merc, it will also have lots of mod cons.

It will even have an audio system with different settings for driving and "living".

