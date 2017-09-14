F1 for the road

Over the years a number of car makers have claimed to have F1 technology in their vehicles, but now one really does.

Mercedes-AMG unveiled its Project One hypercar at the Frankfurt motor show and as well as its seriously dramatic styling, it has at its heart an F1 engine. The figures are simply mindblowing: Merc claims it will hit 200km/h in just six seconds and go on to a top speed of more than 350km/h.

The 1.6l V6 F1 engine pushes out 500kW and revs to a massive 11,000r/min. Total output of the combined four electric motors (yes, four) and that V6 is said to be 740kW or 1,000 horses. Astonishingly, the company says that in spite of all this power and drama, it can still travel for 25km on silent electric power alone.

Another important figure is 50,000, because every 50,000km (if anyone ever puts on that much mileage) the Project One will have to be returned to the Affalterbach AMG headquarters in Germany for a complete strip-down and rebuild.

The cost? $2.54m. We’ll take two.

Get your Turbo on