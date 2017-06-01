In hot pursuit of an F1 engine in a street car

Mercedes-AMG has finally shown the mechanical layout of its thousand horsepower, Formula 1-inspired Project One hypercar at a sneak reveal at the Nürburgring 24-hour race.

AMG chairman Tobias Moers insists the car will become the new hypercar benchmark, with power of 750kW from the F1-based 1.6l, electrified, turbocharged V6 and its four electric motors.

Only 275 will be built.

The all-wheel-drive hypercar won’t just deliver levels of performance unparalleled outside the world’s racetracks but will be able to run as a pure battery-electric car for up to 25km and, unique for a hypercar, its zero-emission mode will be front-wheel drive. That should make it capable of circumventing limitations on internal-combustion, high-powered cars in some city centres around the world.

"It shifts up the boundaries of what is technically feasible," Moers says. "We are the first to make pure-bred F1 technology roadworthy. Our objective is not speed but to be the benchmark.

"If we have a strategy and we move into a new era of performance at AMG, maybe it’s good to have something that opens the door in a very authentic way to that new era and this is it.

"Plug-in hybrid is going to be the future for AMG. We get more performance and more efficiency; what’s wrong with that?"

Technically, Ferrari used an F1 engine as the basis of its F50 supercar in 1995, though Moers insists the Project One will be a class forward from the least loved of the hypercar Ferraris.

"We are talking about a high-performance hybrid, with one combustion engine and four electric motors.

"The combustion engine comes from Brixworth (the UK engine development centre for the Mercedes-AMG F1 team), from the same people who delivered three consecutive Formula One world championships for drivers and manufacturers.

Hi-tech turbo

"The redline is at 11,000 and it has a hi-tech turbo, which is driven by an 80kW electric motor. Its batteries are the same technology and arrangement as in F1, but we will build four times the storage, with about 25km of pure electric range.

"We have reached thermal efficiency of 43%. Nobody else has managed anything like that, street legal."

By comparison, AMG’s 4.0l biturbo V8 has a thermal efficiency of about 25%.

At $2.54m, the two-seat, hard-top coupe follows F1 practice by basing the entire car around a carbon fibre chassis tub, then mounting the engine directly to the tub and mounting the gearbox and differential unit directly to the engine.

The engine and eight-speed gearbox will be fully stressed parts of the chassis layout, while AMG has chosen to use a computer-controlled clutch on a traditional manual gearbox, rather than the dual-clutch transmission layout most supercar makers, including Bugatti, favour.

The first deliveries of the car are due late in 2018, with Moers hoping to finish the production run by the end of 2020. AMG already has one mule prototype running to help with initial verification of the powertrain and chassis concept.