Ferrari 812 Superfast is unbridled power unleashed
Ferrari has taken the wraps off its most powerful production model yet (save for the La Ferrari hypercar), the 812 Superfast, which is essentially the replacement for the F12berlinetta. It will make its formal debut at the Geneva Motor Show in March.
The styling cues take after the GTC4 Lusso four-seat, four-wheel drive model, scheduled to arrive here later in 2017.
Celebrating 70 years of building V12 engines, the new model is being launched in a new colour, rosso settanta.
Designed at the Ferrari Styling centre, the model’s silhouette has a fastback sleekness. It is a two-box design with a high tail, said to be reminiscent of the glorious 365 GTB/4 of 1969. The design of the flanks visually shortens the tail and is characterised by muscular wheel arches.
Full LED headlights that have been integrated into the design of the sculpted air intakes on the bonnet emphasise the muscle.
Four round tail lights inspired by Ferrari tradition emphasise a design crafted around horizontal lines and give the vehicle a broad, imposing stance.
Style and aerodynamic function are seamlessly integrated to produce innovative solutions and forms. Two examples are the multifunctional frontal section, which incorporates a cluster of aerodynamic solutions including active flaps at the front of the underbody, and the rear flank, which features an unprecedented aerodynamic bypass to increase down force.
There has been speculation the new model would see the replacement of the normally aspirated engine by the V8 twin-turbo as recently introduced to the GTC4 Lusso. Thankfully, the powers that be at the Prancing Horse’s Maranello plant retained their mojo by offering the new model with a 6.5l V12.
The new, still normally aspirated engine unleashes a staggering 558kW at 8,500 r/min, said to be the new benchmark in the mid-front-engine sports car segment. Maximum torque is 718Nm at 7,000 r/min of which 80% is available at 3,500 revs.
According to Ferrari, these performance levels were achieved in part by adopting a 350-bar direct-injection system for the first time on a high-performance engine and pairing it with variable-geometry intake tracts conceptually derived from those of naturally aspirated F1 engines of old.
The sum of all of this is a claimed 0-100km/h time of just 2.9 seconds and a top speed of more than 340km/h.
The serious performance credentials will require full commitment and talent from the driver to be exploited fully.
The engineers have added some gizmos to assist rather than rob the driver of control. These include electric power steering for the first time in a Ferrari. The company insists it has been completely integrated with all the electronic vehicle dynamics controls — including the latest version of Ferrari’s patented side slip control — to make the Superfast’s performance easier to handle and even more thrilling to exploit.
The engine’s power is said to be characterised by a full, rich exhaust sound that exploits the acoustic clout delivered by its increased displacement. The seven-speed dual-clutch transmission has specific gear ratios, which, combined with shorter up and down-shifting times between gears, are said to sharpen throttle response. The engine’s performance allied to the soundtrack is sure to have the hair on the back of your neck stand on end as you wind it out to its 8,500 r/min limit.
While few front-engine, normally aspirated V12 sports cars remain available, it nevertheless remains a boon for many an enthusiast that Ferrari has decided to retain all that was loved with the F12berlinetta, but turns things up a few notches with the 812 Superfast, which looks set to yet again deliver thrilling performance, all the while remaining totally useable as a fast tourer.
