Ferrari 812 Superfast is unbridled power unleashed

Ferrari has taken the wraps off its most powerful production model yet (save for the La Ferrari hypercar), the 812 Superfast, which is essentially the replacement for the F12berlinetta. It will make its formal debut at the Geneva Motor Show in March.

The styling cues take after the GTC4 Lusso four-seat, four-wheel drive model, scheduled to arrive here later in 2017.

Celebrating 70 years of building V12 engines, the new model is being launched in a new colour, rosso settanta.

Designed at the Ferrari Styling centre, the model’s silhouette has a fastback sleekness. It is a two-box design with a high tail, said to be reminiscent of the glorious 365 GTB/4 of 1969. The design of the flanks visually shortens the tail and is characterised by muscular wheel arches.

Full LED headlights that have been integrated into the design of the sculpted air intakes on the bonnet emphasise the muscle.

Four round tail lights inspired by Ferrari tradition emphasise a design crafted around horizontal lines and give the vehicle a broad, imposing stance.

Style and aerodynamic function are seamlessly integrated to produce innovative solutions and forms. Two examples are the multifunctional frontal section, which incorporates a cluster of aerodynamic solutions including active flaps at the front of the underbody, and the rear flank, which features an unprecedented aerodynamic bypass to increase down force.