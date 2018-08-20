Bridge-building the only way to true reconciliation

The events of 2007 at the Reitz men’s residence at the University of Free State (UFS) remain etched visibly on the nation’s face and psyche. The video made of the humiliation of black adult support staff by young Afrikaner males was the clearest indicator of the extent to which our society remained deeply wounded by its ugly past.

Rudi Buys was brought in as a consultant to help with the aftermath and was subsequently appointed dean of students.

His book Brugbouers (Bridgebuilders) wrestles with the critical issues that came to the fore. He provides a participant-observer view of the complexities of wrestling with a past that is still present and threatening the future that is struggling to emerge.

The book holds a mirror to all South Africans about matters from which they would like to avert their eyes. It is in the heat of the Reitz video affair that the widespread nature of persistent racism, sexism and chauvinism are exposed in their full flower.

The perceived crisis of land restitution without compensation is also revealing the extent to which denialism of the dispossession of indigenous people of their land is laid bare. Those resisting the need to redress the inequities that continue to undermine our dreams of a prosperous society and are without any hint of irony invoking property rights are embedded in the same constitution that demands restitution.

Buys’s genius is in not sparing himself and those close to him in his incisive analysis of what it would take to build the bridges essential to true reconciliation. He makes plain that reconciliation is not the easy way out. He takes readers on a roller-coaster journey of seven lessons.

First, both black and white people have been deeply affected by racism, sexism and chauvinism. South Africans’ behaviour has been conditioned by their upbringing. It takes hard work of questioning assumptions to see beyond this.

Second, transition periods are uncertain times. The known is no more, but the unknown remains ill-defined. It is also a frightening time. The path is unclear within an institutional context that is also unclear.

Third, people must acknowledge their ignorance before they can learn to lead. There are no quick fixes. People learn by doing and making mistakes.

Fourth, embrace and reprisals are essential experiences on the uncertain path to reconciliation.

Fake embraces are par for the course; those embracing you today may turn against you tomorrow. Their own wrestling with the past in the present undermines their tentative steps across the divide.