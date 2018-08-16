Literature to protect love from the rampant sweep of ethno-fascism

In India today the Baniya caste "to which [SA’s] Gupta family belongs, own all the big corporations and companies", Roy says.

"They are the bankers and the owners of corporations and media houses — just like white people in SA.

"Caste is violence, these differences are entrenched and aimed at keeping society’s hierarchy in place – not only overtly, but covertly as well.

"The elite castes are the state and they hold in their bodies the violence the state is prepared to inflict in Kashmir and the forests where the indigenous communities live."

Roy says India’s institutions of democracy have been corrupted. "The police force is the army and there hasn’t been a day that the army has not been active — inside the country and in Kashmir — since our democracy arrived."

She takes great pleasure in relating how the editors of most major newspapers — "all Brahmins, of course" — were duped in July by a small independent media house, Cobrapost.

Posing as a Hindu nationalist, a Cobrapost reporter contacted more than 23 editors and owners of media houses and offered to provide material to destroy opposition politicians and build Hindu nationalism, for a fee. Only two people contacted during the undercover operation declined the offer.

"The BJP has a fascist agenda, it wants to destroy the constitution and establish a Hindu republic. Everyone else will be a second-class citizen," Roy says.

"The tragedy of this is that these Hindu nationalists were not part of the independence struggle, no matter how much they try to rewrite history today.

"Now they are trying to create a new map of India based on one they inherited from the British Empire."

Roy says that the recent global coverage of violence against women in India is heartening, as are the rising voices of young women who will no longer tolerate the silence that surrounds abuse, rape and femicide. "I don’t have statistics to recite, but I know that upper-caste men, for example, have always preyed on women of lower caste," she adds.

"Millions of young women are being educated now, are entering the workplace and are following international campaigns against the oppression of women. Our young activists say only a small percentage of rapes are reported to the police."

She says the BJP party is challenging article 35a in India’s constitution that deems Kashmir an autonomous region in which only locals are allowed to own land. A referendum was required in the constitution India adopted after independence to decide Kashmir’s fate.

Like apartheid SA’s hold on Namibia and its refusal to grant it independence in the face of demands from the UN, the Indian army occupies Kashmir and the BJP would like it to be absorbed into India’s territory.

"We should be prepared for scorched-earth tactics in Kashmir should the government win this court case and the elections next year," Roy warns.

"The government would like to overwhelm its population, change Kashmir’s demographics to a Hindu state and then hold the referendum. If article 35a is struck down, all hell will break loose in Kashmir."

Roy says the nationalism being whipped up in India and many other countries is "a very particular corporate and global project. The intention is to hold the majority of people within the borders of their countries while cash flows across the borders with the utmost ease.

"They are engendering the kind of ethno-nationalism that led to World War ll."

She says she will continue writing her essays because the question shouldn’t be "can there be economic justice?".

"We need to examine whether we are moving towards it or away from it. Today’s economic order is a celebration of injustice.

"The Ministry of Utmost Happiness is the enemy of the slogan ‘one language, one religion, one people’," she says.