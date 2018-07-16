Feast in the footsteps of the first peoples

Her most important books in this field include South African Culinary Tradition/Spys en Drank — the food and food habits of the Cape between 1652 and 1800, featuring influences of Malay slaves, French, Dutch and German settlers (Struik, 1977) (Afrikaans and English both out of print); Funa — Food from Africa — the food and food habits of the different African ethnic groups (Butterworths, 1982) (which should be reprinted); Cost-conscious Creative Catering and recently Kukumakranka — KhoiKhoin Culture, customs and creative cooking which was a translation of the 2009 Afrikaans version dealing with food cultures in the early days.

The book to be relaunched is based on research over 15 years which aimed to preserve the culinary heritage of the earliest humans and their descendants.

She always believed that she had to understand local foods to promote healthy nutrition.

At one point in her career, she was catering for Anglo American’s gold division, providing 250000 meals a day for five years with the stress on the cultural preferences of workers. She was always intrigued by the palates of especially the San and the Khoi people, who had the oldest roots in SA.

She felt that through this experience she had been dealt an amazing hand which would just be silly to ignore.

The way that human brains had progressed and patterns had developed in the past, she argued, influenced the way people selected their food.

When the San and the Khoi people split, for example, their food choices developed differently. She realised that many of these choices were made for practical reasons. Some would not let go of traditions, but sometimes the changing environment determined new dining habits.

The San, for example, became hunter gatherers and the Khoi turned to smaller animals while also learning more about the veld and the plant life around them. This was all determined by the way their lifestyles changed, something which still influences and determines our eating patterns and choices.

Because of the way she studied, researched and publicised her hard-earned knowledge through her writing and TV programmes, and formal training, she empowered thousands of women over the years, by training them in the finer skills of entertaining guests and tourists with her cultural cuisine.

The latest version of this unique collector’s book on original food cultures, A Feast From Nature (R650), is a combination of the many decades of her knowledge as a nutritionist and food-culture expert with multidisciplinary research of more than 15 years — bringing together aspects of archaeology, palaeontology, botany, genetics, history, languages and culture in a unique way.

While scientifically sound, it is also beautifully illustrated and a true collector’s piece.

In 2015 she self-published the book, through Penstock Publishing. The first print run of 500 was soon sold out — mostly to friends, family and fans. The book was reprinted shortly before her death to make her unique work available to a wider audience.

Academics, researchers and food experts also stand to benefit from and build further on her research.

Prekel says: "Communities will benefit from further work to build understanding among various cultures and on the history of our first peoples. Indigenous plants with culinary and agricultural potential can be further developed for food production."

Her research included interviews with many elderly Khoi-Khoin women and men in various regions, about the details of their food sources and uses.

A special feature in the book is that, wherever possible, the Khoi and Afrikaans names of plants and animals are given, with English and scientific names added. About 250 fine photographs and more than 80 illustrations of edible indigenous plants — as well as maps and Khoi traditions — make the book a journey of discovery, bringing to life the linkages between evolution and culinary history over millennia.

"The book also offers valuable lessons in terms of the nutritional value of many indigenous foods, food security and sustainability.

The DST-NRF Centre of Excellence in Food Security, hosted by the University of the Western Cape and the University of Pretoria, has supported the reprinting of the book. The body, together with the Agricultural Research Council, intend doing further research on indigenous food products identified in Coetzee’s extensive work on the various food cultures in SA.

Her legacy affects all our lives and will continue to do so. The book can be ordered from orders@africansunmedia. co.za or online at www.sun-e-shop.co.za

The book will be launched on Tuesday July 17 at 6pm with speakers Professor Himla Soodyall, 50:50 presenter Bertus Louw and Professor Julian May at the Market Photo Workshop Auditorium, Market Theatre. Contact: zamab@markettheatre.co.za.

The four-course dinner will be held at EAT@UP, Old Agricultural Building 2.9.1, University of Pretoria, Hatfield Campus. For more information contact kyla.balcou@gmail.com. Tickets are R300 per person.