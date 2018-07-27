White Afrikaans women face a unique challenge

"Because of all these forces at play, people tend to organise their lives to re-entrench hierarchies and keep oppressive power relations intact." Previously, she says, the state had enforced gender, sexism and racism for us. "Now people are doing it for themselves."

She is happy, though, that greater diversity exists among white Afrikaans women in the democratic era. For some it is still true that if they don’t adhere to the strict rules laid down mainly by family structures headed by the husband or father, they will be ostracised and banned. But there are those who are battling the forces lined up against them.

Van der Westhuizen points to identity as the main culprit in those instances where old habits recur, the way the instability and precariousness associated with the current phase of capitalism makes people feel threatened and turn inward rather than embracing the diversity that is out there. There’s no arguing that. Sadly, though, for those white Afrikaans women given an invitation at the beginning of our democracy to forge different lives, the pressures are many and great— from family, church, school and society at large — if you don’t conform. However, such pressures might also plant the seeds of resistance.

The book also deals with the fact that this country is unusual as it has two distinct settler groups. "That doesn’t often happen and has its own set of problems as both groups vie for the spoils of whiteness, with a particular model of heterofemininity attached," she argues.

It’s all fascinating stuff, and in a complicated country such as ours, with its past and its diverse cultural groups trying to work together even though all the odds seem stacked against us, it is important to achieve as much understanding as possible about the issues that confront us.

Van der Westhuizen makes it clear that her study is a qualitative one that shows what the dominant discourses are through which white Afrikaans women are formed. "If you throw these women together in focus groups, what comes through? It’s about throwing light on what is the mainstream," she says. "The study also uses dissident voices to do that."

This was a relief to know, because it was one of my issues when reading this gripping dissertation. I know all over the world conservatism seems to be a dominant force and while locally it is true that among both Afrikaans and English speakers racism seems to be everywhere, it is not all-pervasive.

But is it white Afrikaans women on whom we should be casting the light? Yes, Van der Westhuizen answers, and I have to agree, because they are among the least studied groups in the country.

"That isn’t the case for the earlier part of the last century when the Nasionale Manne Party and the Nasionale Vroue Party [men and women’s parties] folded into one another to form the National Party in the 1930s. But after that, Afrikaner women seem to disappear from public view and into the home, where they were expected to be wives and mothers.

"But they were homemakers with an edge, as most instilled apartheid’s racism, sexism and homophobia in their children through socialisation in the family," she concludes.

In a world where the "other" is perceived as all-invasive, and many negative "isms" are being deployed to subvert challenges from groups with less power, an investigation of a previously dominant group that still holds significant relative power, and the contestations within this group, is fascinating. With its academic slant, it is a tough read, yet a compelling one.