Era of ‘peak TV’ has become the walking dead

Brent and WTI are down more than 5% this week on US rate hike fears
Starlight Classics and an exhibition at the Fire Station in Rosebank offer signs of a more hopeful future
The department will cease to exist as part of the reconfiguration of government departments
The ANC says it is finalising legal action against the former Eskom CEO after he accused it of benefiting from looting at Eskom
Acquisition of SA’s largest liquor firm will create a brewing giant to better compete with AB InBev’s SAB
The credit ratings agency has ended a stretch of relative ratings stability for SA
Manufacturing confidence crashed, hit by frequent power cuts and poorly run logistics infrastructure
Joseph Stiglitz among dozens of civil society, climate change and philanthropic leaders backing Biden's nominee to lead World Bank
Gary Lineker is giving a voice to the downtrodden on a platform few activists or politicians have
Ten years ago when Netflix’s political drama House of Cards was released, the television landscape and the idea of what might be possible in the realm of small-screen entertainment looked as if they were about to change.
The company, which boldly announced it was going to change the way we thought about television, looked as if it was going to do just that. No longer would television shows be reliant on ratings and advertising to survive but rather if creators had interesting and new ideas, they could find a home for these on the streaming platform, which coupled with a few tentpole nostalgic favourites like Friends, would offer a new way of reaching audiences who for their subscriber fee would be able to find content to satisfy a variety of tastes. No matter your standards, if you subscribed to one of the many streaming services — or even all of them — you would always be able to find something to watch...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Era of ‘peak TV’ has become the walking dead
Producers are no longer making new and innovative content in favour of stale formula TV
Ten years ago when Netflix’s political drama House of Cards was released, the television landscape and the idea of what might be possible in the realm of small-screen entertainment looked as if they were about to change.
The company, which boldly announced it was going to change the way we thought about television, looked as if it was going to do just that. No longer would television shows be reliant on ratings and advertising to survive but rather if creators had interesting and new ideas, they could find a home for these on the streaming platform, which coupled with a few tentpole nostalgic favourites like Friends, would offer a new way of reaching audiences who for their subscriber fee would be able to find content to satisfy a variety of tastes. No matter your standards, if you subscribed to one of the many streaming services — or even all of them — you would always be able to find something to watch...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.