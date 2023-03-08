MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Raise a glass to wine with a social purpose

Business Day TV talks to Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective and Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital
The reconfigured and enlarged cabinet, now representing Team SA, must set the pace for a way forward and will be judged by its results
Eco-justice group has asked the department to suspend the Turkish company’s pending application for environmental authorisation
The president announced changes to his cabinet in which he appointed or retained political loyalists and fired detractors
The lender plans to repurchase equity from shareholders holding less than 100 ordinary Nedbank shares over the next 12 months
Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Business Day TV spoke to David Furlonger, Editor-at-large for Financial Mail
The financial regulation proposal brings oversight of most of the industry directly under the State Council
Playing in a league ranked in the world’s top 20 should benefit the players and the national team at a time when South Africans are finding it difficult to break through into Europe’s top leagues
The efforts of the early 1970s that arguably created the first cracks in the apartheid edifice seem to have been in vain
All alcoholic beverages serve as social lubricants, making it easier for the less gregarious to shed their inhibitions. Go to a pub or tavern on a busy night and you can measure the effect in decibels. But that moment of Dutch courage is temporary: it’s usually followed by embarrassment, repentance and regret. We’ve all seen the memes about alcohol deluding people into thinking they can sing and dance (and, sadly, drive cars fast).
Wine offers the prospect of a more moderate engagement. Perhaps because it’s most often consumed with food it’s a more social beverage. This may also account for its place in literature, both as a way of setting context and as a literary subject in its own right. Constantia is mentioned by Jane Austen, Chateau Margaux by Ernest Hemingway: to those who were wine literate at the time these books were published the names alone conjured much more than brand placement does today...
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Raise a glass to wine with a social purpose
Producers are charitable as a rule and donate to many good causes
