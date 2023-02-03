Life / Arts & Entertainment

Riseborough’s nomination just one of many shady Oscar campaigns

The actor has been using social media to promote her claims to a statuette in the Academy Awards

03 February 2023 - 05:00 Tymon Smith

It has been a wild week for British actor Andrea Riseborough, who last week earned what many felt was a surprising best actress Oscar nomination for her performance in the tiny, under-the-radar indie, To Leslie.

The film, a gritty kitchen sink realist drama about a struggling poor white, single mother who wins the lottery but blows her winnings and becomes a terrible drunk and addict, made just $28,000 at the box office on its release in 2022...

