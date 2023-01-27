Life / Arts & Entertainment

Five things to watch this weekend

Satire, humour, with a dash of pessimism for good measure

BL Premium
27 January 2023 - 05:00 Tymon Smith

Emily the Criminal — Rent or buy from Apple TV +

Aubrey Plaza sheds her comedic skin for some seriously good dramatic work in this grim modern LA neo-noir directed by John Patton Ford. Plaza plays Emily, a young art school graduate saddled with crushing student debt and barred from pursuing her career ambitions as a graphic artist because of an old, minor criminal charge. Working long hours as a food delivery driver, Emily takes a second, not quite legal gig as a “dummy shopper”, buying goods with stolen credit cards for a crime syndicate under the tutelage of a young, charming middleman named Youcef (Theo Rossi)...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.