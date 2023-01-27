Five things to watch this weekend

Currency traders who had pushed the dollar up after news the US economy grew faster than expected at the end of 2022 are offloading it again
If students don’t acquire skills at school it is a waste of everyone’s time and money to keep them there, and useless to pretend the resulting ‘qualifications’ mean anything
Resilience to heatwaves as a result of climate change requires more than personal action, the SA Medical Research Council says
Outgoing transport minister raises prospect of Karpowership plan
Business Day TV spoke to FNB senior economist Koketso Mano
But there are many risks and, typically at the start of a year, many uncertainties
While the risk of a complete collapse of the national grid is small, the consequences would be so dire that businesses must be prepared, industry officials say
EL SALVADOR-PRISONS/:Hundreds of children packed in El Salvador's overcrowded prisons -rights group
He says he will not attend his son’s semifinal after prime minister reiterates Australian support for Ukraine
Tymon Smith’s take on the winners and losers in the annual Hollywood race
Emily the Criminal — Rent or buy from Apple TV +
Aubrey Plaza sheds her comedic skin for some seriously good dramatic work in this grim modern LA neo-noir directed by John Patton Ford. Plaza plays Emily, a young art school graduate saddled with crushing student debt and barred from pursuing her career ambitions as a graphic artist because of an old, minor criminal charge. Working long hours as a food delivery driver, Emily takes a second, not quite legal gig as a “dummy shopper”, buying goods with stolen credit cards for a crime syndicate under the tutelage of a young, charming middleman named Youcef (Theo Rossi)...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Five things to watch this weekend
Satire, humour, with a dash of pessimism for good measure
Emily the Criminal — Rent or buy from Apple TV +
Aubrey Plaza sheds her comedic skin for some seriously good dramatic work in this grim modern LA neo-noir directed by John Patton Ford. Plaza plays Emily, a young art school graduate saddled with crushing student debt and barred from pursuing her career ambitions as a graphic artist because of an old, minor criminal charge. Working long hours as a food delivery driver, Emily takes a second, not quite legal gig as a “dummy shopper”, buying goods with stolen credit cards for a crime syndicate under the tutelage of a young, charming middleman named Youcef (Theo Rossi)...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.