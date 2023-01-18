Business Day TV speaks to Chris Rule, head of product and client solutions at CoreShares
‘Wakanda Forever’ and ‘Ant-Man’ sequels allowed into cinemas for the first time in nearly four years
Reuters
Big boost for Disney as China lets Marvel movies back in
‘Wakanda Forever’ and ‘Ant-Man’ sequels allowed into cinemas for the first time in nearly four years
Los Angeles — Walt Disney’s Marvel Studios announced February release dates for Black Panther and Ant-Man sequels in China, marking the first time in nearly four years that the Communist country has allowed Marvel movies into its cinemas.
The loss of the Chinese market even before the Covid-19 pandemic cost Disney tens of millions of dollars. The first Black Panther took in $105m at Chinese theatres, while the second Ant-Man movie generated $121m, according to Box Office Mojo.
Chinese officials never explained why they did not allow other movies including Eternals and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings to play in the country.
However, Disney has refused requests from some countries to edit movies such as Eternals and Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness to remove references to same-sex relationships.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will arrive in Chinese theatres on February 7 followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on February 17, Marvel announced on Chinese social media network Weibo. The February releases will be the first Marvel films to play in Chinese theatres since Spider-Man: Far from Home in July 2019.
Reuters
