Life / Arts & Entertainment

Big boost for Disney as China lets Marvel movies back in

‘Wakanda Forever’ and ‘Ant-Man’ sequels allowed into cinemas for the first time in nearly four years

18 January 2023 - 17:02 Danielle Broadway
Cast member Letitia Wright attends the premiere of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' in London, Britain, November 3 2022. Picture: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE
Cast member Letitia Wright attends the premiere of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' in London, Britain, November 3 2022. Picture: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

Los Angeles — Walt Disney’s Marvel Studios announced February release dates for Black Panther and Ant-Man sequels in China, marking the first time in nearly four years that the Communist country has allowed Marvel movies into its cinemas.

The loss of the Chinese market even before the Covid-19 pandemic cost Disney tens of millions of dollars. The first Black Panther took in $105m at Chinese theatres, while the second Ant-Man movie generated $121m, according to Box Office Mojo.

Chinese officials never explained why they did not allow other movies including Eternals and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings to play in the country.

However, Disney has refused requests from some countries to edit movies such as Eternals and Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness to remove references to same-sex relationships.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will arrive in Chinese theatres on February 7 followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on February 17, Marvel announced on Chinese social media network Weibo. The February releases will be the first Marvel films to play in Chinese theatres since Spider-Man: Far from Home in July 2019.

Reuters

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: The rise and fall of Professor Killmonger

In the ancient kingdom of Wakanda, the megalomaniac was crushed by his failed bid for power he had spent his entire career preparing for
Opinion
1 month ago

Theatre chain soars on Wakanda Forever box-office success

AMC Entertainment rises 16% after $180m ticket sales on opening weekend in the US and Canada
News
2 months ago

Disney and billionaire Peltz battle as company denies seat to activist investor

The cofounder of Trian Fund Management called Disney a ‘company in crisis’ and urged it to cut costs and turn a profit at its streaming business
Companies
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
SA motorists grumble about online driver’s ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Suzuki to offer five-door Jimny in South Africa
Life / Motoring
3.
Motorists can now renew driver and car licences ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Five ways tourism needs to improve to attract ...
Life
5.
Renew your car licence no longer means queuing
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Disney and billionaire Peltz battle as company denies seat to activist investor

Companies

Disney hopes for hit sequel with boomerang CEO

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Investors sceptical as former House of Mouse king Iger rides to the rescue

Life / Arts & Entertainment

Theatre chain soars on Wakanda Forever box-office success

News

‘Wakanda Forever’ has potential to be even bigger than its first iteration

Life / Arts & Entertainment

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.