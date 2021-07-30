Five things to watch this weekend
The fall of the King of Detroit, UFOs, optimistic comedy, secret service agents and a docuseries about the Grateful Dead — what to stream
30 July 2021 - 05:06
Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean — Netflix
He may be most remembered in the annals of popular culture for the car he gave his name to, which played a starring role in the Back to the Future series, but in the 1970s and 80s, John DeLorean was “the King of Detroit”. This three-part docuseries uses interviews with family members, associates and archive to paint a rich portrait of the complexities of a man who once seemed to hold the future of the automotive industry in his hands, before he spectacularly dropped the ball in a scandal that involved cocaine, drug traffickers and a court case straight out of a Hollywood script...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now