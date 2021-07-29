Life / Motoring

Here are SA’s ten most wanted used SUVs

AutoTrader reveals which SUVs are most searched-for, and which are most likely to sell

29 July 2021 - 05:10 Denis Droppa
SA’s favourite SUV, new or used. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
Online sales portal AutoTrader’s midyear industry report reveals which used cars South Africans are most interested in.

With consumer interest in new SUVs and crossovers growing at an unprecedented rate, the trend has extended into the used-car sector, and AutoTrader’s data show not only the most-searched-for SUVs but also the ones that are most enquired after — in other words the ones people are most likely to buy.

It’s no surprise that the Toyota Fortuner, SA’s best-selling new SUV, is also the most popular used SUV when it comes to both searches and enquiries. Between January 1 and June 30 the Fortuner attracted 193,952 total searches on AutoTrader’s website with 33,395 converted into enquiries — the latter more than double that of the second most-enquired SUV, the Ford EcoSport (15,122).

With more than 319-million online vehicle searches conducted over the six-month period — an all-time high — AutoTrader’s data is a useful barometer of what’s happening in SA’s used-vehicle market.

The Volkswagen Tiguan was the second most searched-for SUV but only fourth in the most-enquired list, indicating that wish-lists don’t always align with people’s budgets. Other examples were the Hyundai Tucson, Mazda CX-5 and Kia Sportage, which all rated in the top-10 most-searched SUVs but did not make the most-enquired list.

The vehicles listed were mostly five- or six-year-old models, and recently launched SUVs such as the VW T-Cross, Hyundai Venue, and Toyota Urban Cruiser — popular sellers in the new-car market — have not yet made their way into the pre-owned space in significant numbers.

 

Top 10 Searched SUVs

1 Toyota Fortuner - 193,952

2 Volkswagen Tiguan - 170,932

3 BMW X5 - 119,903

4 Toyota RAV4 - 106,279

5 Ford Everest - 98,252

6 Hyundai Tucson - 96,698

7 Range Rover Sport - 96,209

8 BMW X3 - 94,103

9 Mazda CX-5 - 88,154

10 Kia Sportage - 70,094

 

Top 10 Enquired SUVs

1 Toyota Fortuner - 33,395

2 Ford EcoSport - 15,122

3 BMW X5 - 13,044

4 Volkswagen Tiguan - 12,680

5 Toyota RAV4 - 10,196

6 Range Rover Sport - 9,735

7 BMW X3 - 9,511

8 Ford Everest - 9,364

9 Jeep Grand Cherokee - 8,852

10 Range Rover Evoque - 8,431

Source: AutoTrader

