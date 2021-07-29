Hennessey captures the spirit of American muscle cars with Exorcist Camaro

You’ve got to love US car modifiers and their nonconformist attitude towards competition etiquette, if not their macabre naming.

Hennessey Performance Engineering, the Texas-based specialist modifier that takes regular performance cars and tweaks them into high-velocity projectiles, has released another new project: Hennessey Exorcist Camaro ZL1 30th Anniversary editions.

Hennessey has limited production of the Exorcist to 100 cars, and the final 30 builds celebrate three decades of founder John Hennessey’s penchant for making cars look wilder and go faster.

They feature anniversary logos on the exterior and a uniquely numbered build plaque under the bonnet.

The Exorcist range, which is fashioned from the bones of a regular Camaro ZL1, features a larger front splitter and a massive carbon-fibre rear wing capable of generating 136kg of downforce.

The standard 6.2l supercharged V8 engine is upgraded to dial up the power to an unholy 1,000hp (750kW) and 1,197Nm of torque. Performance is claimed at 2.1 sec from 0-100km/h, a quarter-mile time of 9.57 seconds, and a top speed of 349km/h.