MUSCLE CARS
Hennessey captures the spirit of American muscle cars with Exorcist Camaro
The 750kW limited-edition speed demon celebrates 30 years of the specialist modifier
You’ve got to love US car modifiers and their nonconformist attitude towards competition etiquette, if not their macabre naming.
Hennessey Performance Engineering, the Texas-based specialist modifier that takes regular performance cars and tweaks them into high-velocity projectiles, has released another new project: Hennessey Exorcist Camaro ZL1 30th Anniversary editions.
Hennessey has limited production of the Exorcist to 100 cars, and the final 30 builds celebrate three decades of founder John Hennessey’s penchant for making cars look wilder and go faster.
They feature anniversary logos on the exterior and a uniquely numbered build plaque under the bonnet.
The Exorcist range, which is fashioned from the bones of a regular Camaro ZL1, features a larger front splitter and a massive carbon-fibre rear wing capable of generating 136kg of downforce.
The standard 6.2l supercharged V8 engine is upgraded to dial up the power to an unholy 1,000hp (750kW) and 1,197Nm of torque. Performance is claimed at 2.1 sec from 0-100km/h, a quarter-mile time of 9.57 seconds, and a top speed of 349km/h.
“The Exorcist is the epitome of the American muscle car and has the off-the-line performance to embarrass almost any car on the planet,” says Hennessey.
“We’ve been making fast cars faster since 1991, so our 30th Anniversary Exorcist pools all we know into one ferocious supercar, and Demon slayer.”
The demon he refers to is the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, a wheelie-poppin’ torpedo that uses its 6.2l supercharged V8 to cover the quarter-mile drag in 9.65 seconds at 225km/h.
The Anniversary Edition Exorcist is priced at $135,000 (R2m), and customers can specify the car in coupé or convertible form with an automatic or manual transmission.
The Exorcist Camaro ZL1 comes only a few weeks after Hennessey unveiled the Dodge Ram-based Mammoth 1000 TRX, powered by a 6.2l supercharged V8. With outputs of 755kW/1,313Nm and able to shoot past 100km/h from standstill in 3.2 sec, it’s claimed to be the world’s fastest bakkie.
