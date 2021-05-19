CHRIS THURMAN: Imagining a horizon beyond war and oppression
"Opposing anti-Semitism can and must go together with an opposition to other forms of persecution — including that of the Palestinian people"
19 May 2021 - 17:27
Joe Biden’s presidency is four months old, and although it has enjoyed an extended honeymoon period in the US — Trumpist conspiracy theories and Republican hardliners notwithstanding — when viewed from the outside, the gloss is starting to wear off.
While the country’s allies in the Global North embrace a return to Obama-era diplomacy, those of us in the Global South have reason to be ambivalent. Hoarding of vaccines (an alternative version of “America first”) is one thing; the escalation of interventionist foreign policy (“America is back”) is another thing altogether...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now