Mitsubishi says adios Pajero with Legend 100 package

The long-running off-road icon comes to the end of the line with 100 special-edition units

18 May 2021 - 11:19 Motor News Reporter
The special edition package comes loaded with cosmetic enhancements including a striking chrome radiator grille and 18-inch alloy wheels. Picture: SUPPLIED

Mitsubishi’s long-running Pajero SUV is being discontinued, and as a send-off to the iconic off-road vehicle, which notched up 12 Dakar Rally victories in the 1980s and 1990s, a special edition Pajero Legend 100 model has been launched in SA.

Having made its debut in 1981, the Pajero gained a reputation as a rugged off-roader and the current fourth-generation model line-up was launched in 2006. The decision was made to phase out the Pajero due to its declining popularity, with its sales eclipsed by the more modern Pajero Sport.

The model in the Pajero range receiving the Legend 100 badge is the 3.2l, DI-DC automatic in short- and long-wheelbase configurations.

The special edition package comes loaded with cosmetic enhancements including a striking chrome radiator grille, 18-inch alloy wheels, side steps, and a bold front bumper that features integrated fog lamps and LED daytime running lamps. High intensity discharge headlamps are also standard.

Mitsubishi has also improved the safety with the Legend 100 getting ISOFix seat anchor points, six airbags, stability control, a brake assist system and a reverse camera. Inside the cabin you’ll find a touchscreen infotainment system, automatic air conditioning with rear controls, and a muscular 860W high power AMP sound system hooked up to no less than 12 speakers.

Power is provided by the familiar 3.2l turbodiesel engine that churns out 140kW and 441Nm, feeding all four wheels via a five-speed automatic transmission. The Super Select II 4WD system used in the Pajero Legend 100 provides four driving modes: 2WD high range, 4WD, and 4WD high and low range with locked centre differential. A selector dial allows the driver to switch between 2WD and 4WD at driving speeds of up to 100km/h.

The Mitsubishi Pajero Legend 100 is, as the name suggests, limited to 100 examples. On purchase, owners will be presented with a certificate of membership to the “100” club.

Prices are R779,995 for the short-wheelbase model and R869,995 for the long-wheelbase version. Both come standard with a three-year/100,000km warranty and five-year/100,000km maintenance plan.

