Life / Arts & Entertainment Five things to watch this weekend From documentaries to thrillers and brutal self-portraits — here’s what to stream BL PREMIUM

Immigration Nation — Netflix

This six-part docuseries examines the contentious issue of immigration in the US through fly-on-the-wall observations of Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency (ICE) agents and their prey — the thousands of immigrants who live and work illegally in the US and whose fates are subject to the legally dubious machinations of a combative immigration policy that allows ICE more leeway than other organisations when it comes to red tape such as warrants and probable cause. It’s not easy to watch but it does offer an important and necessary examination of the on-the-ground consequences of these policies on both the people who are affected by them and the people tasked with their enforcement.