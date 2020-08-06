Online searches for used cars increase nearly 40%

The AutoTrader website reported a record 401-million online searches for used cars in the past 12 months, a 38.5% year-on-year growth.

This is according to AutoTrader’s “2020 Car Industry Report”, which reveals detailed trends and buying patterns in SA’s pre-owned car market.

It is noted in the report that the average selling price of used cars on the website increased to R289,312 in the 12 months to June. This was a 3% increase over the year before, and resulted from increases in average used-car prices in February and March.

Another key finding was that during Covid-19 lockdown levels 5 and 4, consumers became more price conscious, says George Mienie, AutoTrader CEO.