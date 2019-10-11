Five things to watch this weekend

Mayans MC Season 2 — Showmax

Kurt Sutter’s Sons of Anarchy spin-off takes a decidedly darker turn in its second season. Focused on the members of a ruthless and hard-living Latino biker club, the show has quickly gained a loyal following and its second season premiere enjoyed the third-biggest cable viewing figures of the year after Game of Thrones and The Walking Dead. If the first season was about revealing the secrets of the Reyes family and the Mayans, season two focuses on retribution and goes into darker and more violent territory. With standout performances from JD Pardo and veteran actor Edward James Olmos and plenty of cross-references to SoA thrown in for good measure, it’s a twisting drama of epic proportions full of morally shape-shifting characters and unexpected turns.