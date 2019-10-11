Five things to watch this weekend
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie — Netflix
Five years after we left Bryan Cranston’s chemistry teacher turned meth overlord Walter White in the dust, creator Vince Gilligan brings us the further adventures of White’s morally tortured sidekick Jessie Pinkman (Aaron Paul). For fans of one of television’s most rewarding and slow-burning morality sagas, this final part of the puzzle will provide a fitting coda and familiar faces to remind us why AMC’s groundbreaking series has firmly earned its place in recent television history.
Mayans MC Season 2 — Showmax
Kurt Sutter’s Sons of Anarchy spin-off takes a decidedly darker turn in its second season. Focused on the members of a ruthless and hard-living Latino biker club, the show has quickly gained a loyal following and its second season premiere enjoyed the third-biggest cable viewing figures of the year after Game of Thrones and The Walking Dead. If the first season was about revealing the secrets of the Reyes family and the Mayans, season two focuses on retribution and goes into darker and more violent territory. With standout performances from JD Pardo and veteran actor Edward James Olmos and plenty of cross-references to SoA thrown in for good measure, it’s a twisting drama of epic proportions full of morally shape-shifting characters and unexpected turns.
The Twilight Zone — Showmax
Sixty years after Rod Serling first debuted his hugely influential and genre-bending series of otherworldly morality tales, director Jordan Peele gives a new twist on an old cult favourite for modern audiences. Starring a host of famous collaborators, the 10 episodes of this reboot stay true to the show’s origins while updating its themes and concerns for our post-Cold War but arguably more uncertain era.
Raising Dion — Netflix
This is a superhero origins story with a twist based on the comics series created by Dennis Liu. Widowed mother Nicole (Alisha Wainwright) is already struggling to keep things together after the death of her husband (Michael B Jordan) for the sake of their son Dion (Ja’Siah Young). Things are made even more difficult when she and Dion discover that the youngster is possessed of supernatural abilities and together they have to find a way of navigating everyday life while figuring out what Dion’s powers may be used for.
Someone To Blame: The Ahmed Timol Inquest — Showmax
Director Enver Samuels provides an account of the long struggle for justice by the family of murdered activist Ahmed Timol. This award-winning short documentary is a timely reminder of the realities of the quest for answers for many families of loved ones killed during the apartheid era that highlights this case’s importance and the resilience of the SA judiciary. It’s also useful to watch in the time before the prosecution resumes of former security policeman Joao Rodrigues for his role in the murder.