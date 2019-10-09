Why buy salad dressing? You’re better off making it yourself

Now of course there are as many dressing recipes as there are salads and people, but all I’m talking about here is a basic (basic from an admittedly Eurocentric viewpoint) oil and acid type dressing; what a vinaigrette was originally based on. It doesn’t even need a recipe, but rather an understanding.

It has a logic which — before the bottles of supermarket phlegm appeared — hasn’t needed much adapting since we inherited it from Roman times. All you need is salt, acid (vinegar or lemon) and oil, and each of these three ingredients must be good. The golden rule is that you will always include between three and four times more oil than acid. No good will come from doubting this ratio.

In his 2013 Bond escapade, Solo, William Boyd decides that Bond’s dressing has the oil and vinegar ratios swapped. It’s horrible, no surprise. As for salt, you need to add and taste. Here, as with seasoning your fried eggs, salt levels are very personal.

If it’s leaves you’re dressing, then the best and least known trick for keeping them from wilting is to make the dressing directly into the bowl: add just the oil to the leaves first, and coat gently and evenly. This protects them from the salt and vinegar. Salt with no chemical additions is obligatory (but you don’t need to go Maldon) — any top-quality cold-pressed oil you love will do — and the acid needs to be something which tastes good even on its own, and is chemical free.

We live in a bizarre world in which many vinegars have preservatives in them (which is a bit like putting preservatives into a preservative). With this basic template, you can make any bowl of raw vegetable matter glorious. And of course there’s nothing to stop you from throwing in a little garlic, black pepper or thyme with great confidence, knowing that anything you do can only be better than those bottles of ready-made salad ruination.