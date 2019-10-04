Playing powerful roles does little to save women from harmful representation

Playing a boss does not stop women being treated as eye candy in films, according to a new study that found “harmful stereotypes” still dominate the big screen.

Actors have hailed a widening of roles for women — including reports of a female 007 in the next James Bond film — but sexism is still rampant, according to research done by rights group Plan International and the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media.

Female leaders were four times more likely to be shown naked on screen than similar male roles, they found, after studying the 56 top-grossing films of 2018 in 20 countries.

“A woman 007 or superhero in film is welcome. But our research shows they are exceptions and not the rule,” said Anne-Birgitte Albrectsen, CEO of Plan International.

“The bigger picture is that gender discrimination and harmful stereotypes still dominate on screen. We need to stop the sexualisation and the objectification of women and girls on screen and everywhere else.”

Women are still underrepresented on screen, according to research by San Diego State University, which found they were often relegated to supporting roles, and only one in three speaking characters in top-grossing films of 2018 were female.