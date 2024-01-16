How to future-proof Africa’s roads
Investment, collaboration, capacity building and focus on sustainability will prepare the continent for a more prosperous future
Africa’s road infrastructure plays a vital role in the continent’s day-to-day economic and commercial activities, particularly in intratrade activities as far as the movement of goods, services and people is concerned. As the continent’s population grows — estimated to reach 2.5-billion people by 2050 — so does the need for efficient and sustainable transportation networks.
To meet these demands sustainably for the long term, it is essential that the continent begins to adopt strategies and methods that future-proof its road infrastructure network, as part of an integrated and multimodal transportation system. In this case, future-proofing infrastructure entails adopting design, planning, construction and even financing methods that can adapt and evolve with changing needs and advancements in the sector...
