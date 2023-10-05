How to claim British citizenship for your children

A British passport grants you visa-free entry to 188 countries vs SA’s 106. Even if your children have no intention of ever living in the UK, the enhanced global mobility makes obtaining dual citizenship for them a compelling prospect.

The process of claiming British citizenship for your child can be complex and depends on a range of factors, from when and where they were born to who their ancestors were.

Sable International has been helping South Africans gain UK citizenship for over 25 years.

The process of claiming British citizenship for children under the age of 18 can be complex and depends on various factors.

Key concepts in British nationality law

The British Nationality Act 1981

Often, whether you can or can’t inherit British nationality comes down to whether you or your ancestor were born before or after this law came into force.

On January 1 1983, some significant changes were made as to who was considered British and who could pass along citizenship to family members.

“4L” in 2022

The British Nationality and Borders Act 2021, which came into effect on April 28 2022, included a section called 4L, which sought to fix gender discrimination in previous UK nationality law.

Previously, the law stated that if your ancestors born in the UK were women, or happened to be born outside marriage, you may not have been able to become a British citizen.

However, if you can prove that you, your parents or your grandparents would have received British citizenship were it not for gender discrimination in the old law, you may now qualify for British citizenship.

British citizenship “by descent” and “otherwise than by descent”

British citizenship by descent is the term for a child inheriting citizenship through a parent who was born in the UK or obtained UK citizenship before their birth. It is usually impossible to pass citizenship down a further generation by descent.

On the other hand, if you obtained your citizenship “other than by descent”, you may be able to pass it on to your children and even, sometimes, grandchildren.

‘Legitimacy’

Previously, under the British Nationality Act 1981, a man was only considered the father of his wife’s children. Any children born out of wedlock were considered “illegitimate” and the unmarried father could not pass down citizenship to them. This has since been corrected in the law, but was only done so in 2006.

If a child was born after July 1 2006, the fact that their parents weren’t married is not relevant where paternity can be proven in a specific way. As the change was not retrospective, a special application for registration is sometimes required if they were born before that date in 2006.

Claiming British citizenship: your child's path to the UK

The most direct claim: British citizenship through a parent

Being born in the UK to a British parent (or parent with settled status) is the easiest way to inherit British citizenship. But if you are a British citizen and have children who were not born in the UK, are they eligible? The answer is, it depends.

Your child has a UK-born father

If your child's father was born in the UK, the child’s eligibility for citizenship depends on when he was born.

If he was born in the UK before the law change on January 1 1983, the child is likely a British citizen at birth and can apply for a British passport.

However, if the father was born after the law change, several factors need to be considered, such as whether he was a British citizen when the child was born and whether he was married to the child’s mother.

Your child has a UK-born mother

Claiming citizenship through a UK-born mother is possible, regardless of whether the parents were married at the time of the child's birth.

The eligibility for claiming British citizenship through the mother depends on whether she was born in the UK before or after January 1 1983.

If the mother was born in the UK before 1983, the child qualifies for British citizenship and might even be British already depending on when they were born: