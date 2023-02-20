Devlin Brown at the watercooler: Only 20 minutes a day to change your life

The rand recovered some ground after falling to its weakest level against the dollar since early November earlier in the week
Amid a lack of accountability, we should remain sceptical of moves to send patients back into the system that maimed them
Public Servants Association says its members have not received real increases over the past four years
Some provinces will host their state of the province address and finance minister Enoch Godongwana will present this year’s budget
Company goes to the high court, accusing intermediary of not paying over premiums it collected
There is a simpler way than the ‘two pot’ system to allow emergency access to funds while discouraging it: tax
Probe to see if there are features in the fresh produce value chain that impede competition in the market
Former president’s reinstatement means his campaign can buy ads again on the social media platform that could help boost his flagging 2024 White House comeback bid
Joburgers appear to be odd one out among local franchises, which wasn’t what would have been expected five years ago
It’s not easy but you will have to force yourself to move until it becomes routine
Q: You once implied that lazy people find excuses, but I genuinely only have 20 minutes free every morning. What can I do to get in shape and become fitter?
Lazy is perhaps a strong description. Actively seeking out obstacles to avoid training is a far better description. It’s a confirmation bias that keeps people unhealthy, overweight, battling high blood pressure, in bad moods and stuck in a rut. ..
