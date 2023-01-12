Optimism that Beijing's reopening from Covid-19 restrictions will lift fuel demand in the world's top crude importer keeps prices near 2023 highs
Little tangible progress is being made, particularly with regard to load-shedding and our transport and logistics systems
Government includes them on its scarce skills list as crisis worsens for private and public hospitals
Ramaphosa is convening a meeting with leaders of political parties, the national energy crisis committee and the Eskom board
The vehicle — managed by UK buyout firm Charterhouse Capital — has only raised about half of its £1bn target
A loan at cheaper rates would reward SA for progress and commitments already made
In 2023 the focus will be on getting hybrid work right, as well as employees’ wellbeing
Reports show patients at United Family Healthcare hospital in Guangdong are paying 6,000 yuan for health checks before being allowed to get Paxlovid priced at 2,300 yuan at the hospital
The crowds are not returning to 15-man code matches in the numbers that used to make the big stadiums feel more populated than is the case now
Microsoft is the latest company moving from set allowances of paid time off to unlimited vacation, joining a growing list of employers like Adobe, Netflix and Goldman Sachs.
While only 6% of US employers offered unlimited leave, according to a 2022 employee benefits survey by the Society for Human Resource Management, the high-profile additions lead many to ask: is the perk as good as it sounds, and who benefits most?
Pros
Cons
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Unlimited time off can work well for employers
Companies can actually save money with unlimited paid-time-off policies
Middle managers are struggling
People are ignoring directives and working just one day a week in the office
The highs that have become women’s return-to-office lows
