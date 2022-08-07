×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

The highs that have become women’s return-to-office lows

More women are injuring their feet with return-to-office high heels

BL Premium
07 August 2022 - 07:00 Jo Constantz

For women in white-collar industries, such as law and finance, wearing high heels was taken for granted, like an hour-long commute or a desk salad. Now, many of them are questioning whether it’s worth the pain. 

Podiatrists are seeing an increase in injuries brought on by a return to the office, in-person conferences and other professional events that require formal footwear...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.