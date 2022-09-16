Investors mull economic reports that cement expectations of more aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve
The review by ARC Investments of the management fees it was paying is an acknowledgment that shareholder and management interests are not aligned
Talks on a loan to finance the shutdown and ‘greening’ of old coal-fired power station in final stage
Former minister condemns use of state justice machinery to get rid of opponents
Business Day TV speaks to GM for Africa at Luno, Marius Reitz
Business Day TV talks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Evan Pickworth speaks to Sarah McKenzie and Maria Philippides, partners at Webber Wentzel
Ahmed Ogwell Ouma’s comments follow the World Health Organization head's statement that the end of the pandemic is in sight
Tennis superstar will end his career at 41 with 20 Grand Slam singles titles
A new TV series renders the Steinhoff scandal in a way ordinary people will understand
On December 6 2017, after its CEO Markus Jooste resigned during an investigation into accounting irregularities, the share price of Steinhoff fell a whopping 90% in a week. The crisis in the company once lauded as the “Ikea of Africa” wiped R200bn off the JSE and from the accounts of the pension funds of ordinary South Africans. The Steinhoff collapse also cost Christo Wiese billions of dollars, turning the dollar multibillionaire into a mere dollar multimillionaire overnight.
In recent years documentaries, series and films that deal with the opaque world of finance — such as Enron, Inside Job, The Big Short, The Inventor, The Dropout and WeCrash — have found popular success. Couple that with its status as the biggest corporate fraud in SA’s history and the Steinhoff scandal made perfect sense for production company Idea Candy — responsible for Showmax’s massive docuseries hit Devilsdorp — to choose as their next project. ..
The intricacies of pulling off Steinheist
