CHRIS THURMAN: Ley lines intersecting or not, Plettenberg Bay and its arts are magic

Investors mull economic reports that cement expectations of more aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve
The review by ARC Investments of the management fees it was paying is an acknowledgment that shareholder and management interests are not aligned
Talks on a loan to finance the shutdown and ‘greening’ of old coal-fired power station in final stage
Former minister condemns use of state justice machinery to get rid of opponents
Business Day TV speaks to GM for Africa at Luno, Marius Reitz
Business Day TV talks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Evan Pickworth speaks to Sarah McKenzie and Maria Philippides, partners at Webber Wentzel
Ahmed Ogwell Ouma’s comments follow the World Health Organization head's statement that the end of the pandemic is in sight
Tennis superstar will end his career at 41 with 20 Grand Slam singles titles
A new TV series renders the Steinhoff scandal in a way ordinary people will understand
Not long ago, I visited a friend who lives in Plettenberg Bay. This friend is a therapist with a medical science background, but she is also a self-professed “hippie”; she moved to Plett partly because it is home to communities of people who are — how do I put this? — more in touch with cosmic energy than the rest of us.
Knowing that I am sceptical about what she refers to as the “angels, crystals and fairies scene”, my friend was hesitant to tell me about the ley lines that (local lore has it) intersect at the Robberg Peninsula, about 8km south of Plett. Instead, she focused on the evidence of Stone Age habitation in some of the caves along Robberg’s cliffs, and the fact that its rocks have been dated to the break-up of Gondwanaland 120-million years ago...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
CHRIS THURMAN: Ley lines intersecting or not, Plettenberg Bay and its arts are magic
Get in touch with the bushman in you or chill with some jazz at the Plett Arts Festival
Not long ago, I visited a friend who lives in Plettenberg Bay. This friend is a therapist with a medical science background, but she is also a self-professed “hippie”; she moved to Plett partly because it is home to communities of people who are — how do I put this? — more in touch with cosmic energy than the rest of us.
Knowing that I am sceptical about what she refers to as the “angels, crystals and fairies scene”, my friend was hesitant to tell me about the ley lines that (local lore has it) intersect at the Robberg Peninsula, about 8km south of Plett. Instead, she focused on the evidence of Stone Age habitation in some of the caves along Robberg’s cliffs, and the fact that its rocks have been dated to the break-up of Gondwanaland 120-million years ago...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.