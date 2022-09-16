×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

CHRIS THURMAN: Ley lines intersecting or not, Plettenberg Bay and its arts are magic

Get in touch with the bushman in you or chill with some jazz at the Plett Arts Festival

BL Premium
16 September 2022 - 05:06 Chris Thurman

Not long ago, I visited a friend who lives in Plettenberg Bay. This friend is a therapist with a medical science background, but she is also a self-professed “hippie”; she moved to Plett partly because it is home to communities of people who are — how do I put this? — more in touch with cosmic energy than the rest of us.  

Knowing that I am sceptical about what she refers to as the “angels, crystals and fairies scene”, my friend was hesitant to tell me about the ley lines that (local lore has it) intersect at the Robberg Peninsula, about 8km south of Plett. Instead, she focused on the evidence of Stone Age habitation in some of the caves along Robberg’s cliffs, and the fact that its rocks have been dated to the break-up of Gondwanaland 120-million years ago...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.