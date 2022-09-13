BIG READ: Saving Jan Smuts from having a bad war

Brent and WTI crude prices slide, ending a three-day rally
Higher company dividend outflows have been negative for current account
Experts at odds over liability for disaster after collapse of tailings dam
If she stands, her candidature could have the effect of splitting the vote in KwaZulu-Natal
The state-owned development finance institution posted an after-tax profit of R6.3bn at the group level in the year to end-March 2022
Business Day TV speaks to independent economist Roelof Botha
The industry desperately needs a catalyst to shore up activity, according to an industry survey
Danish authorities had requested the extradition of Shah, who was arrested in Dubai as the main suspect in $1.23bn tax fraud case
Proteas coach has won praise for improving SA’s Test and white-ball cricket
A new biography that draws from meticulous research attempts to restore the old field marshal’s reputation as a fighting soldier
Just when many believed Jan Smuts to be a fading, almost forgotten figure of SA history, another biography of the old field marshal is on the shelves — and author David Brock Katz does him a good turn.
Katz is an extraordinary historian, someone who ran away from accounting to join the army. He became the first Citizen Force soldier to talk his way into the Military Academy at Saldanha, which at the time was open only to the professionals, and where he recently obtained a PhD in history...
