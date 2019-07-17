Glass sculptures paint London’s Kew Gardens in light and colour

London’s Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew is ablaze with colour. Chartreuse, reds and yellows, purples and blues form a rainbow provided in part by the 50,000 plants in this Unesco world heritage botanical wonderland. A collection of sculptures dot the 120ha park, some appearing to grow out of the flower beds, others creating focal points alongside a temple or in a glade between an avenue of trees.

Entitled Reflections on Nature, the exhibition comprises 32 installations in the gardens as well as an indoor exhibition of smaller works. A map directs visitors around and I felt like an excited child searching for treasure, with one spectacular discovery following another.

Dale Chihuly, a Seattle-based artist born in 1941, studied glassmaking on the Venetian island of Murano before co-founding the Pilchuck Glass School in Washington state in the early 1970s. He has led the development of glass as a fine art.

Not surprisingly for an artist working with glass, he has a lifelong fascination with glasshouses. This has developed into a series of exhibitions held in botanical settings like Kew Gardens. He says, “I want my work to appear like it came from nature, so that if someone found it on a beach or in the forest, they might think it belonged there.”