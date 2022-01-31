Life Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Am I overtraining (even the beers feel heavy)? B L Premium

Q: I suspect I’m overtraining as life feels like a giant HIT session and even in my down time the journey to fetch another beer from the fridge feels like a workout. Any tips to help out a mature training enthusiast?

A: Congratulations for the courage to discuss your beer-fridge trips in an active health and fitness column. When someone suggested you contact the AA, they probably didn’t mean Agony Aunt...