Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Am I overtraining (even the beers feel heavy)?
31 January 2022 - 05:02
Q: I suspect I’m overtraining as life feels like a giant HIT session and even in my down time the journey to fetch another beer from the fridge feels like a workout. Any tips to help out a mature training enthusiast?
A: Congratulations for the courage to discuss your beer-fridge trips in an active health and fitness column. When someone suggested you contact the AA, they probably didn’t mean Agony Aunt...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now