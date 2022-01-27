News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R28.75m Dainfern Valley designer home

27 January 2022

WHERE: Dainfern Valley, Joburg

PRICE: R28.75m

WHO: Chas Everitt International

This Balinese-inspired designer home is set in an estate with river and parkland views. There are five en suite bedrooms, of which the main has his and hers dressing rooms, two bathtubs and a steam shower. The house has two work-from-home study options, double lounges, a wine cellar, 14-seater formal dining room and an extensive entertainment area with a rim-flow pool.

WHERE: Umhlanga, Durban

PRICE: R14.995m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

Situated in Herrwood Park, this home has been shown on SABC’s Top Billing for its design and décor. It has four en suite bedrooms with private balconies in the main residence as well as a two-bedroom guesthouse. Other features are a large kitchen, undercover patio, entertainment area and pool, 10-car automated garage and staff accommodation.

WHERE: Stonehurst Mountain Estate, Cape Town

PRICE: R15.95m

WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

Set in an elevated position with mountain and ocean views, this home has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a spacious office/study and an open-plan living, dining and kitchen area. Well-appointed staff quarters with a separate entrance can be used as a guest suite or granny flat. The master bedroom has a spacious walk-in closet and slide-away glass doors to a private veranda and outside shower.

