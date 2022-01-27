HOT PROPERTY: R28.75m Dainfern Valley designer home

WHERE: Dainfern Valley, Joburg

PRICE: R28.75m

WHO: Chas Everitt International

This Balinese-inspired designer home is set in an estate with river and parkland views. There are five en suite bedrooms, of which the main has his and hers dressing rooms, two bathtubs and a steam shower. The house has two work-from-home study options, double lounges, a wine cellar, 14-seater formal dining room and an extensive entertainment area with a rim-flow pool.