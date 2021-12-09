Are robots muscling out men’s sense of place in society?

It is not easy being female. But it is often no picnic being male either. The world is changing faster than before and, with it, so are notions of masculinity. Many men are feeling unmoored, for better or worse.

If you happen to be James Bond, you take this flux in your stride and effortlessly turn — via a few intermediary incarnations — from the Sean Connery version of manhood into the more vulnerable and complex Daniel Craig variety. But how many real-life men have an inner 007 to channel?

The reality for many of those who aren’t necessarily alpha males is bleaker. The US, for example, just counted record numbers of deaths from drug overdoses — more than 100,000 in one year and about double the number in 2015. And about 70% of those who died were men.

In China, the government worries about a “masculinity crisis”, as the nation’s boys allegedly become effeminate, whatever that might mean nowadays. Educators are pondering ways of strengthening the “yang spirit” — as in the masculine-ish yang that complements the more feminine yin force in Taoism.

Some experts in Germany use the exact same phrase — a “crisis of masculinity” — to describe the situation of men in what used to be communist East Germany. For decades after reunification in 1990, eastern women moved west or married western men, leaving many of the region’s males single, frustrated and alienated.