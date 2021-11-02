Opinion / Columnists JOHAN STEYN: War machines will decide who lives and who dies B L Premium

In the past 10 years, digital and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies have made significant progress. It has an effect on a variety of industries, including healthcare, finance, travel and employment. Military and law enforcement organisations are increasing their efforts in AI research & development.

Once activated and deployed, fully autonomous weapons systems are capable of detecting and attacking human targets. Gunpowder and nuclear weapons were the first two revolutionary forces in combat; lethal autonomous weapons systems (LAWS) are often considered the third...