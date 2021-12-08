Eat the buggers: faux-meat maggot and mealworm burgers are the future

Diners have increasingly warmed to the idea of burgers made from peas and coconut oil, crab cakes crafted from artichokes and kelp, and chicken nuggets formed with gluten and tapioca starch. Big food producers are betting they’ll soon welcome crickets, beetles, mealworms, and maggots to the mix as well.

“Everyone is looking at the environmental impact of sourcing food, so there’s a lot of growth potential,” says Tunyawat Kasemsuwan, group director of innovation at canned tuna producer Thai Union which is diversifying into insect proteins. “Chicken and tuna made from vegetables, cellular culture, or insects, we know the demand for it will grow much more than what we’re seeing today.”

Though vegetarians would not eat them — insects are, after all, animals — bug evangelists say the 2,000 or so species of edible critters have a lower carbon footprint and require less land than livestock and many grains. And various breeds have different characteristics that fans say make them work as a food source. Mealworms are clean, odourless, and rich in minerals and vitamins; crickets and grasshoppers are loaded with protein; fruit fly larvae — most people call them maggots — have a mild taste and light colour, so they are easy to hide in foods; black soldier fly larvae will eat virtually any organic waste.

The potential market got a big lift this year when the EU approved locusts and mealworms for human consumption, and EU regulators say they are examining applications for almost a dozen other species. Barclays predicts annual sales of edible bugs will grow to $8bn by 2030, from less than $1bn in 2019, a potential challenge to the $30bn plant-based faux-meat market.

“Pound for pound, insects are more efficient than livestock and need less space to grow than soya,” says Mohammed Ashour, CEO of Aspire Food, which is building an 11-story vertical cricket farm in Ontario. “And insects are one of the easiest things to make delicious. They take on the flavour of whatever you feed them.”