ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Cloud giant that led the way now goes full robot
05 December 2021 - 07:09
Facebook may have the metaverse — or at least Mark Zuckerberg likes to think so — but Amazon has the robot universe.
That was one of the first messages to come out of this week’s Amazon Web Services (AWS) annual cloud computing conference in Las Vegas, re:Invent. For the first time since the pandemic began, tens of thousands of delegates attended an in-person tech expo...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now