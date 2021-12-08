MICHAEL FRIDJHON: How Covid-19 may have helped SA shine at Global Wine Challenge
The results of the Global Wine Challenge (formerly the Tri-Nations/Five-Nations/Six Nations Challenge) represent an unprecedented triumph for SA. The explanation for this ranges from the unsurprising (our wines get better every year) to the unpredictable (who is doing the judging).
In 2021, there were five competing countries: SA, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the US. There are 20 classes and therefore 20 possible trophy winners (trophies are awarded to wines judged best in class). SA secured five of these and five of the runners-up double golds. Of the remaining 53 double golds, SA bagged 11 — the highest number in the competition. We also took home 25 gold medals — more than the US and Canada, but some distance behind Australia (44)...
