Frank Gehry’s glistening tower is itself a work of art

Luma Arles, an 11ha “creative campus” funded by the Swiss pharmaceutical heiress Maja Hoffmann, opened to the public on June 26, marking the culmination of a seven-year building process.

Set within a former railyard and factory area known as the Parc des Ateliers near the heart of Arles, the campus includes a group of industrial buildings that were renovated by architect Annabelle Selldorf, a 4ha park designed by landscape architect Bas Smets and, dwarfing everything else, an 11-level tower (two below ground, nine above) designed by “starchitect” Frank Gehry, which covers roughly 98,500m².

“There wasn’t the space to go horizontal,” says Gehry, in an interview. “We made about 50 models of it — we had two towers at one point, because the programme seemed to divide itself, but in the end all that got baked into one tower.”