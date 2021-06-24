Hiking: Solitude and camaraderie in Namibia’s Fish River Canyon
The unforgettable Fish: five days of shared joy, pain and indescribable beauty
24 June 2021 - 05:00
There’s a moment, before the start of Namibia’s Fish River Canyon hike, when your courage threatens to fail. Step up to the viewing platform, and the canyon unfolds before you; with each foot forward, the world falls further away beneath you. The drop is precipitous — and breathtakingly beautiful.
Which makes it all the more surreal, two hours later, to look back up at the starfish-like spines of the platform, now almost 500m above, and know that you’ve found the furthest reaches of that terrifying, tortuous scar, carved over millennia into the barren landscape...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now