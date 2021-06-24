Life / Travel Hiking: Solitude and camaraderie in Namibia’s Fish River Canyon The unforgettable Fish: five days of shared joy, pain and indescribable beauty BL PREMIUM

There’s a moment, before the start of Namibia’s Fish River Canyon hike, when your courage threatens to fail. Step up to the viewing platform, and the canyon unfolds before you; with each foot forward, the world falls further away beneath you. The drop is precipitous — and breathtakingly beautiful.

Which makes it all the more surreal, two hours later, to look back up at the starfish-like spines of the platform, now almost 500m above, and know that you’ve found the furthest reaches of that terrifying, tortuous scar, carved over millennia into the barren landscape...