A cave, a jacuzzi and stargazing with a twist
Antbear Lodge in the Drakensberg has become a favourite spot for those needing to find themselves again or just explore the mountains
23 June 2021 - 05:05
In an earlier life, I’d have dismissed the idea of sleeping in a cave, up a mountain, during the coldest winter imaginable with a snort of derision. But as a travel addict deprived of thrills by the enforced abstinence of lockdown I’m clutching at excitement wherever I can find it. So driving for five hours to stay in a cave in the Drakensberg suddenly sounded like a huge adventure.
I did have the sense to first check that it involved some luxury, not just bat pooh and draughty tunnels, and the photos of a luxurious bed, a jacuzzi bath and armchairs by the fireplace were enchanting...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now