Life A cave, a jacuzzi and stargazing with a twist Antbear Lodge in the Drakensberg has become a favourite spot for those needing to find themselves again or just explore the mountains

In an earlier life, I’d have dismissed the idea of sleeping in a cave, up a mountain, during the coldest winter imaginable with a snort of derision. But as a travel addict deprived of thrills by the enforced abstinence of lockdown I’m clutching at excitement wherever I can find it. So driving for five hours to stay in a cave in the Drakensberg suddenly sounded like a huge adventure.

I did have the sense to first check that it involved some luxury, not just bat pooh and draughty tunnels, and the photos of a luxurious bed, a jacuzzi bath and armchairs by the fireplace were enchanting...